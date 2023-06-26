CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man has been arrested and charged with nearly 400 counts of child pornography, among other charges, authorities said.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert said Jonathan Romero, 51, of Crowley was arrested Sunday and charged with the following:

381 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles

1 count of Impersonation of a Police Officer

11 counts of Stalking

11 counts of Economic and Medical Hardship Appeal of Drivers License Suspension

1 count of Registration of Sex Offenders and Child Predators

1 count of Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender (Felony)

1 count of Failure of Sex Offenders to Notify Law Enforcement of Change of Address/Residence or Other Registration or Information.

Romero was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on $1,170,000 bond. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

