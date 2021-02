METAIRIE, La. — Crimestoppers, family members and friends of Ilia Henderson, and members of the NOPD discussed the case status and reward from the triple shooting/double homicide which lead to the death of Henderson and Santiago Rubio on Jan. 18 in the 3000 block of Bienville Ave.

$10,000 Reward

The press conference was held at the Crimestoppers Offices on 3300 Metairie Road in the first floor conference room of the Jefferson Parish Emergency Command Centre.