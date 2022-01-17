2 babies, 2 teens missing. NOLA City Council calls special meeting.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Have you seen these missing children? Authorities are looking for siblings, 2-year-old Danielle Jones, and 1-year-old Tyrone Jones. According to their family members, the two missing babies were last seen on Friday, January 5.

According to the NOPD, the missing persons report was just filed on Sunday, January 16. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating these babies.

In a separate case, authorities are looking for two teens missing from the Raintree Girls Home.

Fifteen-year-old Jania Hamilton was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and a red backpack. Seventeen-year-old Trakeirria Richardson was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, blue jeans, and a purple bonnet.

They allegedly left the home without permission. If you’ve seen either of these young ladies, you are asked to call the police.

Crime all over the city is getting the attention of the New Orleans City Council. So much so, that Council President, Helena Moreno, has called for a special meeting to discuss the crime.

She says that every council member is concerned about the spike in crime and they all want to find a solution. Moreno confirmed on Instagram that she called for a rare special meeting with the council.

No meeting date has not been set, however, the agenda for the council’s regular meeting on January 20, shows a Special Order of Business section. This part shows that Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will be present to talk about crime.