Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Hammond Waffle House killing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People who can offer information about a killing that happened early Sunday morning at a Hammond Waffle House may be eligible to win a $5,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.

Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Hammond police responded to the Waffle House at 3123 W. Thomas St., where they found 30-year-old Robert Armstrong of Ponchatoula shot to death.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.