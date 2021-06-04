Crime Stoppers looking for suspect who might have been preparing to grill

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the photo below?

Image courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc.

According to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc., “this individual was observed stealing 12 bags of charcoal and a case of lighter fluid from the U-Boat outside of Dollar General on Happywoods Road.”

Authorities were able to find surveillance video which shows that on May 31, the suspect left the scene in a black Hyundai with the stolen items in tow.

If you know who this person is or where they are located, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.