Crime Stoppers looking for suspect who might have been preparing to grill

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the photo below?
According to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc., “this individual was observed stealing 12 bags of charcoal and a case of lighter fluid from the U-Boat outside of Dollar General on Happywoods Road.”
Authorities were able to find surveillance video which shows that on May 31, the suspect left the scene in a black Hyundai with the stolen items in tow.
If you know who this person is or where they are located, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.