NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– The Crescent City did not see a break in crime over the Mardi Gras weekend, but overall, some offenses are trending downward compared to previous years.

There were six reported homicides from the Friday before to the end of the day on Fat Tuesday. One shooting halted the Krewe of Bacchus parade Sunday when shots rang out along the parade route, killing 15-year-old Roderick Tobias and wounding four others, including a 4-year-old girl. NOPD arrested 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj, whose bond is $1 million.

Other incidents throughout the weekend include a shooting on I-10, leaving two dead and three critically injured—also a non-fatal stabbing on Bourbon Street with an icepick.

So far, in 2023, homicides are up by 8%, but other crimes are seeing a decline compared to 2022. Shootings are down 6%, carjackings are down 51%, and armed robberies are down 17%.

Related Stories