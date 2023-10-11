Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man accused of the March 23 shooting on the Crescent City Connection bridge pled guilty to charges of possession of a machine gun.

Court documents allege that 21-year-old Xavier Duhon shot at a car following a crash. Officers attempted to stop Duhon but he fled, leading them on a pursuit both in vehicle and on foot.

He was arrested soon after in the 900 block of Magazine Street.

During the investigation, officers retraced his path and allegedly found two pistols, each equipped with a machinegun conversion device.

He now faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories