WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:12 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle with no visible license plate traveling west on Coleman Avenue near Phillips Street. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 42-year-old Sylvester Wayne Kyles.
Officers learned that Kyles had a suspended driver’s license and the West Monroe Police’s K-9 officer alerted authorities that narcotics were in the vehicle. During the search, they located the following:
- 4.3 grams of crack cocaine
- 15 grams of marijuana
- 13.5 grams of methamphetamine
- 2 alprazolam pills
- 29 MDMA pills
- A set of digital scales
- Two packs of cigars
- $133 in cash
Kyles denied ownership of all items located in the vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Operating Vehicle with a Suspended License, Vehicle License Required, and five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.