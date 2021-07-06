CPSO: Toddler recovering from burns, adults arrested on drug and other charges

Four adults are behind bars and a toddler is recovering from serious burns after fire broke out at a Mooringsport apartment over the weekend that was deemed suspicious. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four adults are behind bars and a toddler is recovering from serious burns after fire broke out at a Mooringsport apartment over the weekend that was deemed suspicious.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters were called to the apartment fire on Greenwood Street around 5:23 a.m. Saturday and found a two-year-old who had suffered serious burns. The toddler was taken to Ochsner Health by North Caddo EMS.

Caddo Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gray said the origin of the apartment fire was suspicious and signs of illicit drug use were present. CPSO says a joint investigation was initiated by the Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol Division, Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, Caddo Sheriff’s Juvenile Detectives, Caddo Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

The sheriff’s office says approximately three grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several firearms were seized during the execution of a search warrant and the following arrests were made:

Sarah J. Colgin, 27, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17, cruelty to juveniles;

Beverly Ann Colgin, 61, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17;

Randy Colgin, 68, possession of schedule II, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery; and

Jonathan M. Colgin, 31, violation of a protective order.

