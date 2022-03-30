COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — An overnight traffic stop in Covington led to a slow-speed pursuit and eventually a car crash that left a police officer injured, the Covington Police Department announced on Wednesday.

According to CPD, officers tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Boston Street. Police say the driver, later revealed to be Nestor Javier Sanchez-Martinez, refused to stop for officers, leading them on what has been described as a “slow-speed police pursuit” with speeds reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

(Photo via St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)



As the chase approached Jefferson and Columbia streets, CPD reports Martinez’s car swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a fully-marked police unit. The pursuit then ended.

The officer, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Martinez was also taken to an area hospital where he was medically cleared by staff following the crash. He was then arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he faces a list of charges, including:

Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Peace Officer

Aggravated Flight

Reckless Operation

Speeding

Traffic Control Signals

Improper Lane Usage

Driving without a license

Police say more charges could be issued following toxicology results.

The incident remains under investigation.