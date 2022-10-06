COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A juvenile was arrested and released Thursday after making threats to harm another student at a St. Tammany Parish school.

According to deputies, a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High School student told a classmate their intentions of bringing a gun to school to shoot another student. Another classmate’s parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff’s Office was called.

A summons was issued for the misdemeanor charge of Menacing and after it was discovering the student had no access to firearms, they were released to a parent on an agreement of a court appearance.

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously. We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats made at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them,” said, ”St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith.

