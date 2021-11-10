Covington police respond to stabbing; victim was laying in street with multiple wounds

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — An early morning stabbing leaves one person in the hospital and police searching for information.

On Wednesday morning, Covington PD responded to a location near North Taylor Street and Schoultz Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times laying in the street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by the Acadian Ambulance Service for treatment. Police reported he was in stable condition.

There was no information about a suspect or motive released.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information on the stabbing to contact CPD at 985-892-8500. Tips can also be submitted directly to investigators on the free app “Covington PD” available in the Apple or Google Play Store.