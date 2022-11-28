COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Gibson Street where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’ Other details regarding the investigation were unavailable.

We’re told more details will be released as detectives learn more. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest updates.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.