COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old boy reportedly left a Covington daycare center on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

CPD officials said officers responded to a call of a 2-year-old child walking by himself near West 21st Avenue around 11:00 a.m.

They said a neighbor had witnessed the child walking alone near the road.

CPD officials said officers determined that the child had wandered from Bambi’s Kids Academy.

They said officers were able to locate the child, noting he was not hurt and appeared to be in good health.

The investigation is ongoing.

