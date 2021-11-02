Covington PD searching for the owner of this bumper

Covington PD searching for hit-and-run suspect. Photo from Covington Police Department Facebook.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Have you seen a grey Toyota Camry, missing its entire front bumper? If so, the Covington Police Department wants to hear from you!

On Tuesday morning, Officers with the Covington Police Department worked a two-vehicle accident, where one of the vehicles fled the scene after the accident occurred.

In a social media post, the Covington PD said, “The driver of the vehicle that fled probably didn’t realize that he or she left behind their entire front bumper. We are sure the driver would love to have their bumper back. If so, contact CPD so we can help accommodate.”

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a grey, 2015 Toyota Camry. If anyone from the public knows the owner of this vehicle or sees a 2015 grey Toyota Camry missing a front bumper, they can contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

The Covington Police Department also has a New Neighborhood Watch program, where citizens can text “CPDLA” to 847411.

Texters will receive an automated response that says: “Thank you for contacting Covington PD. Please submit your text, photo, or video tip. Text Help for tech support or STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.”

After receiving this automated response, tips can be sent directly to the officers.