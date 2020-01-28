Covington PD releases 2019 crime count

Monday the Covington Police Department released its crime statistics for 2019. The city saw an increase in crime in a few categories.



There was one murder in Covington in 2019 compared to none in 2018, but both 2016 and 2017 also saw one murder, for comparison purposes.

There was one rape case in 2019, just as in 2018. Also, there were seven vehicle theft cases in 2019, just as in the prior year.

The biggest increase year to date is in the burglary category. In 2019, the city saw 48 burglary cases, compared to just 13 the year before.

Robberies in Covington were also up in 2019 to 49 compared to 24 in 2018. Assaults were also up some, with 94 reported in 2019 and 88 in 2018.

But the city saw a significant drop in theft cases. In 2018, there were 203 cases reported compared to 106 the following year in 2019.