Covington PD officer booked with juvenile pornography charge

COVINGTON, La — Covington Police officer Joseph “Trey” Mahon was booked into the Saint Tammany Parish Jail on Wednesday, May 12, on a charge of Pornography Involving Juveniles, according to the jail’s inmate roster.

Covington Chief of Police Stephen Culotta told WGNO News that Mahon was arrested as part of a Louisiana Attorney General’s Office investigation. Culotta said that Mahon was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office said that Mahon was booked with five counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen as part of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

As of Wednesday night, records showed that Mahon was awaiting a court appearance for his bond to be set.

The CPD says that Mahon has been a full-time employee with the department since 2007. In August of 2020, the department announced that he had been promoted to Deputy Chief of Police.