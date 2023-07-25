COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Covington man has been sentenced to three life sentences and 634 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of aggravated rape and sexual abuse of five juveniles.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 36-year-old Charles Michael Folse, II, was sentenced on Monday, July 24. Four victims and their mothers gave impact statements prior to the sentencing.

Folse was then sentenced to the following:

Three life sentences for three counts of aggravated rape of victims under the age of 13

99 years for each of the five counts of molestation of victims under the age of 13

99 years for one count of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 and

40 years for one count of molestation of a juvenile recurring during a period of more than one year.

Montgomery said all sentences are to be served consecutively, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Folse was found guilty as charged for all 10 charges he faced by a unanimous St. Tammany Parish jury on July 14.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of potential sexual abuse involving juveniles in June of 2019 after a mother received a call from the school her child attended concerning her child’s behavior.

Montgomery said when the victim was asked about it, they said that Folse had been sexually abusing them regularly for years. After this, family members reached out to other young family members and four more reported sexual abuse.

During the trial, Montgomery said all five victims testified and identified Folse as their abuser.

Assistant District Attorney Fred Treschwig said the victims disclosed that Folse threatened to kill them or hurt them if they told anyone about the sexual abuse.

Assistant District Attorney Iain Dover said one of the victims testified that Folse told her “I’m going to do this to you so that I don’t have to do it to the others.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts