COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Covington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex charges with a victim under the age of 17 on Monday, Oct. 9.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 37-year-old Gregory Hendrickson pled guilty to aggravated crime against nature involving a victim under 17, possession of pornography involving juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor under 17.

Montgomery said Hendrickson’s wife contacted authorities after finding inappropriate text messages and photos of the juvenile victim on Hendrickson’s phone in April 2021.

Following the report, law enforcement officials conducted a forensic interview of the victim, who revealed that Hendrickson sexually abused her almost daily since she was 15 years old.

The victim disclosed that Hendrickson would become angry and violent with her if she did not meet his sexual demands.

Montgomery said the victim also stated that Hendrickson tried to coerce her into using a “sex toy.”

Detectives said they later recovered the sex toy during the execution of a search warrant.

Montgomery said that after Hendrickson was arrested, his former employer alerted law enforcement that a pornographic video was discovered on Hendrickson’s work computer.

The video was then reviewed by detectives and reportedly found to be a recording of Hendrickson sexually assaulting the victim.

A judge sentenced Hendrickson to 20 years in prison without parole.

