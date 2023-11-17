COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A 43-year-old Madisonville man was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 17, to 30 years in prison for second-degree battery.

According to court documents, in September 2020, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of domestic violence at the home of Bryan Paul Rucker.

Deputies spoke to a witness who was present in the home, and they spoke with Rucker’s girlfriend. They both told officers that Rucker was angered and attacked his girlfriend.

Rucker was involved in a previous assault incident involving his girlfriend in January of 2021.

Rucker has five prior felony convictions, one of which was used as evidence from another victim during the trial.

