COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Covington man was found guilty on Thursday, Dec. 21 of the molestation and sexual battery of an 8-year-old.

District Attorney Collin Sims reported that in March of 2018, the then 8-year-old victim told a teacher that she was bleeding when she went to use the restroom. She later told a school counselor that 41-year-old Daniel Lascari “got carried away last night” and that the abuse had been occurring for eight months.

During the trial, the victim testified that Lascari had punched her in her ribs before and threatened to kill her.

Lascari faces 25 to 99 years in prison on each charge. He’s scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 9, 2024.

