COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Covington man has been found guilty of second degree battery on Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to court documents, in September of 2020 officers of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of domestic violence at the home of Bryan Paul Rucker, 43.

Offices say they spoke to a witness who was present in the home and with Rucker’s at the time girlfriend. They both told officers that Rucker was angered and then attacked his girlfriend, putting his hands around her neck, throwing her to the ground and getting on top of her.

At the scene officers located the victim alone in the residence.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was diagnosed with several rib fractures, a fractured nose, and countless contusions resulting from the assault.

Rucker has five prior felony convictions, one of which involves domestic abuse battery against another victim in January of 2021.

During Rucker’s trail video evidence from his prior assault on another victim demonstrating visible swelling and bruising to her face was used.

The jury’s verdict was unanimous.

Rucker’s sentencing date is set for November 2023.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.