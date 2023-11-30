Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Covington father and son were arrested on Thursday, Nov. 30 and charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, 51-year-old Willard Purkel Jr., and his son, 27-year-old Colby Purkel, were charged with felony civil disorder. Additionally, they were charged with the misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court documents state the Purkels joined a crowd of rioters who forcibly entered the Capitol. They allegedly pushed against authorities who were, trying to close the building’s doors, and made their way into the building.

Additionally, the duo is accused of illegally remaining on the Capitol grounds after protestors were escorted out of the building. Documents state Willard had climbed on top of an armored truck before walking with his son to the other side of the building. The duo allegedly remained at the scene while authorities were clearing the area.

The case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The Purkels will make their initial appearance in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

