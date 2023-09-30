All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 26, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a sex offense that occurred within the Ouachita Parish area. Deputies were advised that a 9-year-old child was allegedly sexually abused by their father.

According to court documents, deputies learned that the victim’s father allegedly placed his genital area on the victim and sexually assaulted the victim. Deputies also learned that the most recent assault occurred on August 24, 2023, or August 25, 2023.

On August 28, 2023, the victim was interviewed by officials and the victim confirmed that they were allegedly sexually assaulted by their father. The victim advised that the sexual assaults occurred at their residence and it happened so much that the victim wanted to run away from home.

The victim’s father was identified as 66-year-old Charles Richard Soden and he was arrested on September 15, 2023. Soden was charged with Aggravated Crime Against Nature.

