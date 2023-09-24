NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As package deliveries to homes increases, trying to prevent those packages from being stolen has become a challenge.

“I know how angry I got last year, and I know how madding it is to see someone stealing something,” says Artie Adkinson, wife of Alistair Adkinson.

With the couple being victims of porch pirates in the past, Alistair is using his law firm to accept packages for residents to cut down on thefts.

“To know we are preventing that is an amazing feeling. Knowing that these are kids’ presents. Not just presents other things that are important during holiday time,” says Artie.

The couple began accepting packages a year ago. After seeing the uptick in package thefts, Alistair knew opening his office door again this year was a must.

“Everybody knew someone or had heard of someone that had something stolen from their porch. The fact that they came to us in such big numbers and enthusiasm shows it was necessary,” says Alistair.

So how does it work?

Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents can pick up their package. If it is on the weekend, Adkinson can be reached by a phone call, and he’ll meet residents at the office.

“If they just call us and let us know their name and a time when they want to come and get it, we’ll make sure it’s ready,” says Alistair.

“The only thing we need is to make sure you have your ID ready because we want to make sure it’s going to the right place, and you are not a porch pirate,” says Artie.

Alistair Adkinson’s office is located at 1539 Jackson Ave., Suite 218. You can call (504)-444-6910 for more information.

