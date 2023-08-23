Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A couple was arrested, and drugs were seized following a fight that delayed the flow of traffic in Chalmette on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Officials with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit were driving in the 5100 block of East St. Bernard Highway when they noticed a car stopped in the middle of the road.

They said agents saw a woman and a man exit the car. Agents approached the couple and noticed they were apparently engaged in a verbal fight.

Agents identified the couple as 37-year-old Terrell Perkins and 31-year-old Jaranique Goins.

They said after a struggle with Perkins, agents recovered a clear plastic bag containing three individually packaged clear plastic bags containing 11.5 grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl, a clear plastic bag containing 10 individually packaged clear plastic bags containing 4.8 grams of heroin and fentanyl and Tramadol.

Following an investigation, deputies said they also recovered a gun.

Through a background check, deputies said they discovered that Perkins was on parole through 2030 for charges of:

Attempt possession of a firearm

Bank fraud

Distribution of fentanyl

Distribution of heroin

Possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of heroin

Possession of cocaine.

Perkins was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession of Tramadol

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Resisting an officer

Obstruction of justice

Goins was also arrested and faces a charge of impeding the flow of traffic, as well as an outstanding traffic bench warrant and an open item warrant for the distribution of heroin and distribution of fentanyl.

