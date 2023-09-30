DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A 41-year-old Skipperville man is in the Dale County jail with no bond after being arrested and charged with one count of Rape.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Monday, September 11, the Dale County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a counselor and a juvenile claiming Thawng Biak had forcibly raped the juvenile.

Sheriff Bynum says they executed a search warrant at Biak’s home in Skipperville and took him in for an interview, during which he made a statement.

After the interview, Biak was arrested and charged with one count of Rape in the First Degree (Force).

Jail records state Biak is currently being held with no bond.

Due to the nature of the case and the victim’s age, Sheriff Bynum will release no further information.

