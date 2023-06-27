Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans councilmember is calling for the immediate suspension of Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) Executive Director Tyrell Morris. This comes a day after Morris announced his resignation.

Morris announced that he would resign from the position effective September 15. He served in the position for six years.

“I have often publicly shared that we don’t talk about leadership wellness enough and how we treat each deeply affects how we feel and how we lead. So, it is time for me to refocus on loving and building myself. If we don’t take care of ourselves, we are no good to anyone,” said Morris.

On Tuesday, Councilmember-at-large Helena Moreno penned a letter to OPCD Chairman John Thomas, calling for the immediate suspension of Morris.

“According to numerous media reports, Director Morris is under investigation for his alleged actions following a car accident in his publicly funded OPCD vehicle. There are questions regarding Mr. Morris’ failure to submit a required drug and alcohol screening and to obtain a police report, and according to metadata, altering an official OPCD Vehicle Policy to make it appear he was not required to get screened for drugs and alcohol after a qualifying accident. Injuring public records is a crime under LA RS 14:132,” she said.

She asked the OPCD Board of Directors to suspend Morris immediately, pending an investigation into the alleged actions related to his car crash.

