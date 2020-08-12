Coroner identifies man shot early Thursday morning in Abita Springs area

COVINGTON, LA — Saint Tammany Parish deputies say that a man who was shot early Thursday morning died from his injuries while being treated at the hospital. The parish coroner has identified the man but has not determined the exact cause of death.

According to the STPSO, the victim called 911 at about 3:00 in the morning and claimed that he’d been shot.

Deputies responded to a mobile home in the 21000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs. They say the man was unresponsive when they found him inside the home.

The parish coroner identified the man as 61-year-old Everett Wayne Finley. While the case was reported as a shooting, an autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.