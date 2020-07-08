Coroner identifies man killed in Mid-City shooting

** UPDATE **

On July 8, the New Orleans Coroner identified the victim in this incident as 56-year-old Herbert Johnson.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one adult male on Monday afternoon in the First District.

At around 12:23 p.m., First District officers responded to reports of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 3100 block of Baudin Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No further details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Barrett Morton is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.