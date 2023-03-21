NEW ORELANS (WGNO) — Officials have identified a man who was found beaten to death in a New Orleans canal over the weekend.

According to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, the body of 56-year-old Tacoma Solomon was found on Sunday (March 19) afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a body floating in the canal near the intersection of Florida Avenue and New Orleans Street. When they arrived, they found Solomon suffering from blunt force trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Orleans Parish coroner determined that the man died from blunt trauma injuries. The case has been rule a homicide.

So far, police have said if they are searching for a suspect in the investigation. Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

