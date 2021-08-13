Convicted felon runs from Thibodaux police after traffic stop

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Police search for a convicted felon after he ran away from a traffic stop.

On Thrusday night, shortly after 8:30, Thibodaux police stopped a 2004 silver Ford Focus for a traffic violation. It was then that officers made contact with Todd Chenier, the driver of the vehicle, and Jcorey Ballard, the passenger.

Police used a K-9 officer during the stop, who detected the oder of narcotics inside the vehicle. After searcing the vehicle, officers found a stolen firearm under the driver’s seat.

Upon police finding the firearm, Chenier ranaway from police, leading to a lengthy foot chase. Officers were unable to locate him after some time.

Ballard was detained while police continued to search the vehicle. More than four grams of suspected crack coacine, a small amount of marijuana, a partially smoked marijuana cigar, and a small amount of an unknown powdery substance were seized.

Ballard was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctionall Complex where his bond was set at $2,250.

Police issued an arrest warrent for Chenier for the following charges:

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony)

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense

Resisting an Officer

Improper Turning

Anyone with any information on Chenier’s whereabouts should contact TPD or CrimeStoppers.