Convicted felon runs from Thibodaux police after traffic stop

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Police search for a convicted felon after he ran away from a traffic stop.
On Thrusday night, shortly after 8:30, Thibodaux police stopped a 2004 silver Ford Focus for a traffic violation. It was then that officers made contact with Todd Chenier, the driver of the vehicle, and Jcorey Ballard, the passenger.
Police used a K-9 officer during the stop, who detected the oder of narcotics inside the vehicle. After searcing the vehicle, officers found a stolen firearm under the driver’s seat.
Upon police finding the firearm, Chenier ranaway from police, leading to a lengthy foot chase. Officers were unable to locate him after some time.
Ballard was detained while police continued to search the vehicle. More than four grams of suspected crack coacine, a small amount of marijuana, a partially smoked marijuana cigar, and a small amount of an unknown powdery substance were seized.
Ballard was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctionall Complex where his bond was set at $2,250.
Police issued an arrest warrent for Chenier for the following charges:
- Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony)
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense
- Resisting an Officer
- Improper Turning
Anyone with any information on Chenier’s whereabouts should contact TPD or CrimeStoppers.