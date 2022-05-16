A traffic stop on a St. Tammany Parish interstate ended in a mans arrest on May 12.

Just after midnight that Thursday, a St. Tammany Sheriff’s Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a black Mercedes sedan heading north on I-59.

The driver, 41-year-old Travis M. Kildal from Washington state who who said he was staying in Picayune, Mississippi and is a convicted felon, according to STPSO, admitted to having a marijuana THC vape pen cartridge in his vehicle during the stop.

Deputies said during the initial search they found four vape pens containing suspected THC along with three firearms.

Kildal was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for:

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

One count each of Improper Lane Use

Failure to Signal when Changing Lanes

He also received a summons for Possession of a Schedule I CDS (marijuana).