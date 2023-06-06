Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW SARPY, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO) has arrested a convicted felon for allegedly possessing over a dozen drugs.

According to SCPSO officials, deputies responded to a report in the 800 block of East Hoover
Street around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

At the scene, deputies say they found 45-year-old Dameon Washington standing in front of a home in the area.

SCPSO officials say Washington was arrested after a brief chase with deputies.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say they found three firearms and over a dozen drugs like crack cocaine, Xanax, meth and Tramadol.

Washington was charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Tramadol
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA
  • Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of CDS
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons
  • Simple Criminal Damage to Property
  • Battery of a Police Officer
  • Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
  • Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm
  • Carry Concealed Weapon by Convicted Felon
  • Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (two Counts)
  • Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Fugitive (two Counts)

