Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW SARPY, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO) has arrested a convicted felon for allegedly possessing over a dozen drugs.

According to SCPSO officials, deputies responded to a report in the 800 block of East Hoover

Street around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

At the scene, deputies say they found 45-year-old Dameon Washington standing in front of a home in the area.

SCPSO officials say Washington was arrested after a brief chase with deputies.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say they found three firearms and over a dozen drugs like crack cocaine, Xanax, meth and Tramadol.

Washington was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Tramadol

Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA

Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of CDS

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Battery of a Police Officer

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm

Carry Concealed Weapon by Convicted Felon

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (two Counts)

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Aggravated Assault

Fugitive (two Counts)

