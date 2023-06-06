Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW SARPY, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO) has arrested a convicted felon for allegedly possessing over a dozen drugs.
According to SCPSO officials, deputies responded to a report in the 800 block of East Hoover
Street around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.
At the scene, deputies say they found 45-year-old Dameon Washington standing in front of a home in the area.
SCPSO officials say Washington was arrested after a brief chase with deputies.
At the time of his arrest, deputies say they found three firearms and over a dozen drugs like crack cocaine, Xanax, meth and Tramadol.
Washington was charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Tramadol
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA
- Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of CDS
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Simple Criminal Damage to Property
- Battery of a Police Officer
- Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
- Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm
- Carry Concealed Weapon by Convicted Felon
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (two Counts)
- Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities
- Aggravated Assault
- Fugitive (two Counts)
