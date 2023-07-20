Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s accused of residential contractor fraud.

Deputies are searching for 52-year-old Ranny Lee Fitch Jr., of Gray. He reportedly has outstanding warrants for residential contractor fraud and misapplication of payments prohibited.

Deputies say Fitch is described as being 5’6″, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to also live in Texas.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking anyone with information about Fitz to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-876-2500 or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

