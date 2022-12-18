SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the people responsible were not able to make off with any vehicles this time. Authorities say no suspects are in custody. Today’s attempted thefts are the latest in a string of local vehicle thefts.

This makes the second time Union Pacific was targeted this year. In November thieves took several cars from the same railyard.