Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Franklinton man is facing multiple child sex crime charges after authorities discovered the contents of a SD card in early August.

Officials with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was opened after the SD card was turned in to authorities on Aug. 3. The investigation reportedly led to the search of 39-year-old Eugene Loisel’s, III, home in Franklinton.

According to WPSO officials, the search warrant of his home “uncovered a chilling array of evidence.”

Loisel was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree rape involving victims under 13, indecent behavior with juveniles, indecent behavior with juvenile(s), producing and distributing pornography involving juvenile(s) and oral sexual battery.

WPSO officials said it’s expected that Loisel will face additional charges as more evidence is uncovered.

They also said the evidence gathered during the investigation into Loisel points toward a potentially expansion web of child exploitation, with the materials suggesting involvement in the widespread production of child pornography.

The case has prompted further investigation by the WPSO Criminal Investigations Department and the Department of Investigations with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office’s.

Anyone with information about these crimes can contact the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-839-3434.

