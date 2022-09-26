NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating Monday morning after two women were stabbed in the French Quarter. According to officers, the incident happened just after 10 a.m.

The NOPD says a man walked up to the women in the 1200 block of Chartres Street, with a knife in hand, demanding their purses. After the victim’s gave up their belongings the man stabbed the two before running away.

They were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.