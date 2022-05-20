VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, its detectives began an investigation on May 1, 2022, about an adult who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes.

William R. Ford Jr. (Courtesy Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation revealed that the adult, who police identified as 25-year-old William R. Ford Jr. of Pineville, La., used social media to hold conversations with a minor.

Authorities reported that Ford sent lewd photos and discussed meeting the minor for sexual activity.

On Thursday, May 19, Ford set up a meeting with the minor.

He drove from Pineville to Vidalia, La., and planned to take the minor back to stay the night with him.

However, when he arrived, Concordia Parish Sheriff Hedrick and detectives met Ford and took him into custody without incident.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests William R. Ford Jr. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

According to deputies, at the time of his arrest, Ford was wearing an ankle bracelet and was confirmed to be a registered sex predator, convicted of Forcible Rape in 2016.

Authorities charged Ford with Computer Solicitation of a Minor, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Driving Under Suspension and Switched License Plates.