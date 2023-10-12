All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (10/11/2023): On October 11, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Joe Taunton is facing additional charges after his arrest. According to deputies, Taunton was identified as a non-compliant convicted sex offender and was initially charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile and attempted 2nd-degree rape. Later in the investigation, two additional juvenile victims were identified, and it was learned that the suspect allegedly supplied two of them with alcohol and marijuana prior to the incidents.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no additional information can be released at this time.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 3, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into the sexual abuse of a juvenile that took place at a Vidalia residence. It was discovered that an adult subject, 44-year-old Joe Taunton, had touched a child multiple times in a sexual manner, then tried to have sexual intercourse with them.

Today, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vidalia Police Department executed a search warrant at the location, and the suspect was apprehended. In addition, federal sex offense charges were filed against the suspect in 2011, and he was found to be a non-compliant sex offender.

The matter remains under investigation at this time. Joe Taunton was charged with the following:

Sexual Battery of a Juvenile, 2 Counts

Attempted Second Degree Rape

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, 3 Counts

Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms, 3 Counts

