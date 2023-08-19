All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On August 1, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject, 27-year-old Jonathan Lafield, who allegedly communicated with a minor online for sexual purposes.

According to deputies, the conversation took place on a popular social media site, at which time the subject allegedly transmitted sexually explicit videos of himself and requested the same in return. Lafield allegedly attempted to mask his identity; however, he was positively identified by internet service provider data, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Lafield was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. Lafield was taken into custody by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked accordingly.

