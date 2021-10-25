Complaint leads to discovery of explosive device, drugs, guns and bomb-making material in Reserve

RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) — On October 18, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint. Officers made their way to a home in Reserve around 9:30 p.m. that night.

An investigation ensued into the possible “theft of an electric panel and a boat anchor.” The investigation continued and officers found something in the front yard.

That is where an explosive device was found and from there a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The SWAT team “neutralized the device” and authorities sought out a search warrant. With a search warrant in hand, officers entered the home of 32-year-old Charles R. Lanoue.

A search of the home uncovered these items:

Bomb manufacturing material

Methamphetamines

Drug paraphernalia

Several guns,

Electric panel

Boat anchor



Images courtesy of St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

“Lanoue confessed to making the explosive device and placing the device at the Reserve home,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old was arrested and charged with:

Theft $1000 – $5,000 (felony)

Criminal trespass– immovable property

Theft – less than $1,000 (misd)

Two counts of manufacturing and possession of a bomb (felony)

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (felony)

Prohibited acts

Drug paraphernalia (misd)

Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited

Possession of marijuana 1st offense (C2A (misd)

Illegal carrying of weapon with CDS

Lanoue is currently behind bars and the bond has been set at $394,000.