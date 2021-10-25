Complaint leads to discovery of explosive device, drugs, guns and bomb-making material in Reserve

RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) — On October 18, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint. Officers made their way to a home in Reserve around 9:30 p.m. that night.
An investigation ensued into the possible “theft of an electric panel and a boat anchor.” The investigation continued and officers found something in the front yard.
That is where an explosive device was found and from there a SWAT team was called to the scene.
The SWAT team “neutralized the device” and authorities sought out a search warrant. With a search warrant in hand, officers entered the home of 32-year-old Charles R. Lanoue.
A search of the home uncovered these items:
- Bomb manufacturing material
- Methamphetamines
- Drug paraphernalia
- Several guns,
- Electric panel
- Boat anchor
“Lanoue confessed to making the explosive device and placing the device at the Reserve home,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The 32-year-old was arrested and charged with:
- Theft $1000 – $5,000 (felony)
- Criminal trespass– immovable property
- Theft – less than $1,000 (misd)
- Two counts of manufacturing and possession of a bomb (felony)
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (felony)
- Prohibited acts
- Drug paraphernalia (misd)
- Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited
- Possession of marijuana 1st offense (C2A (misd)
- Illegal carrying of weapon with CDS
Lanoue is currently behind bars and the bond has been set at $394,000.