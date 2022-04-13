NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man is behind bars after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jovvon Timothy Williams, 32, of Napoleonville, was arrested after APSO received a call about slashed tires.

The initial investigation showed that an argument took place between an unidentified woman and Williams.

The woman provided information about Williams “including that she had a valid order of protection against,” him, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirmed that the protection order was legitimate and a search ensued for Williams.

An investigator at the scene found Williams and the 32-year-old was subjected to a protective pat-down search.

After that search, Jovvon Williams was charged with Criminal Trespass, Violation of Protective Orders (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Cocaine.

Bond for Jovvon Timothy Williams is set at $225,000.