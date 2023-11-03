DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A community activist in Dothan was arrested and is accused of having sexual relations with a child under the age of 12.

Police arrested Derrick Wayne Oliver, 45 of Dothan, and charged him with one count of Rape First degree and three counts of Sodomy First degree.

In August of 2023, it was reported to the Dothan Police Department that a juvenile under the age of 12 was a victim of sex crimes that had taken place in the city limits of Dothan. They say a thorough investigation was started and on Tuesday they arrested Oliver.

Oliver was booked into the Houston County Jail with a total bond of $240,000.00. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further information will be released.

Oliver helps with the group Team Up 4 Teens in the Wiregrass. A small group of people who run non-profits looking for sponsors and donations to help the teens who are being forgotten about in the area.

