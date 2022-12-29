Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:54 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue, due to a disturbance. As officers arrived at the establishment, they discovered a male subject using profanity and yelling inside of the store.

Police say that the suspect then exited the store and approached their patrol unit. The suspect was then identified as 48-year-old Jabaria R. Rogers who mentioned that he was at the store to purchase alcohol and cigarettes.

During the transaction, Rogers allegedly became frustrated when the employee did not place his items in a bag. Police then made contact with the employee who advised authorities that Rogers was placed on trespass notice earlier that day.

According to the employee, Rogers entered the store and accused the employee of not placing his items in a bag. Rogers allegedly yelled and threatened the employee by stating, “Come outside and fight me.”

Rogers was then placed under arrest. Officers went on to search Rogers and found narcotics on his person. He was charged with Criminal Trespass, Disturbing the Peace, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.