MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 28, 2023, officials of the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal confirmed that 42-year-old Tyson Cornelison of Colorado was sentenced in the 4th Judicial District Court to 12 years with hard labor for the charge of Injury by Arson, 4 years with hard labor for the charge of Arson with Intent to Defraud, and 2 years with hard labor on the charge of Conspiracy. According to officials, Cornelison was convicted in June 2023.

Cornelison was arrested in June 2020 for setting fire to a commercial and residential building located in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in Bastrop, La. in the early morning hours of April 15, 2020. A firefighter was injured during the response to the fire.

According to deputies, witness statements and evidence obtained, including video surveillance, led to investigators identifying Cornelison as a suspect in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In June 2020, police in Junction City, Kansas, located Cornelison and took him into custody. He was then transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail.

The SFM would like to thank the Bastrop Fire Department, Junction City Police Department and the 4th Judicial District Court District Attorney’s Office for their partnership in the outcome of this case. Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.