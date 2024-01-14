Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Colorado woman accused of driving while impaired was arrested following a fatal crash in St. Tammany Parish on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Archie Singletary Road near Pearl River around 12:15 a.m.

STPSO officials said 25-year-old Kendall Morris, of Colorado, was driving on Louisiana Highway 36 when she missed a curve and traveled off the road, hitting a tree.

A man was then ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

STPSO officials said Morris and three other passengers were taken to a hospital.

After an investigation, St. Tammany Parish deputies said Morris was arrested and faces charges of driving while impaired, reckless operation, three counts of first-degree negligent injuring and a charge of vehicular homicide.

