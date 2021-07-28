COLD CASES: NPSO detectives to profile an unsolved mystery bi-monthly

Week 1: NPSO detectives review suspicious death of daughter of Natchitoches police sergeant

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is reviewing cold cases over the past decades, and will profile unsolved cases every other week in the hope of new leads developing that lead to arrests.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s investigators are reviewing the 1988 death of the daughter of a then Natchitoches police officer, whose body was found floating in the Cane River.

The body was recovered the body and was identified as 26-year-old Rosalind Meziere, daughter of Natchitoches Police Sgt. Walter Meziere and Allie Wright Meziere.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, just after 8 a.m., Sept. 15, 1988, NPSO deputies were notified by a fisherman of a body floating in the Cane River near Pratt’s Bridge, south of Natchitoches.

NPSO deputies responded to the scene and NPSO detectives and then Natchitoches Coroner Dr. Charles Cook recovered Meziere’s body.

Shortly after 4 p.m. the same day Meziere’s body was recovered, detectives her car, blue 1985 Buick sedan, abandoned on Breda Street near the Bayou Jacko Club in Natchitoches.

An autopsy performed by then Bossier City Forensic Pathologist, the late Dr. George McCormick II, determined the cause of death as possible drowning. Also found, however, was minor trauma to Meziere’s, face suggesting she had been in a recent altercation.

It is possible that when she was struck in the face, she was rendered unconscious and was placed into the river by an unknown assailant or assailants.

NPSO detectives began an intensive investigation, and assisted by Natchitoches Police detectives, interviewed family members, friends and community members in an effort to build a timeline and leads in the suspicious case, and to try to determine what lead up to Meziere’s death.

Detectives learned Meziere was last seen at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sept. 13 leaving for work at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

The case has remained open for 33-years with few leads until recent new information has come to light, according to Chief Deputy Greg Dunn.

At the time of her death, Meziere had two children.

Now detectives are reviewing the Meziere case and asking the public for any information or help that could assist investigators in solving this case.

Due to the sensitivity of the case no other information will be released at this time.

Every other week, we will profile other unsolved cases. If you have any information please contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 238-2388.