NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that 15-year-old Quentin Washington turned himself in on Sunday.

Washington, who was accompanied by his attorney, was the fourth and final juvenile detainee from the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center (JJIC) to be apprehended after escaping Wednesday after reportedly using an access card taken following a physical altercation with a guard.

According to the release, the breach of protocol remains under investigation.