NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new online portal will make it easier for people paying out of pocket to recover their stolen vehicles to be reimbursed by the City of New Orleans.

On Wednesday, the city launched the new system that will allow people to submit claims for impound fees dating back to 2017.

According to a statement, those who paid towing fees from companies in Orleans Parish anytime on or after August 1, 2017, may be eligible for reimbursement.

The portal will collect applicant and vehicle information, along with proof of ID and payment.

Submitted claims will then be verified by the NOPD to ensure the vehicle was towed after being involved in a police incident like a carjacking or theft. Payments will then be mailed via check up to 90 days later.

To submit a claim or find out if you’re eligible for reimbursement, click here.